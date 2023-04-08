Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

