Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.08 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

