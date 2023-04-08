Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 164 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Stryker stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $290.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

