Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 7,574 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

