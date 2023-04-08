Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 8,954 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Insider Activity

State Street Price Performance

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

