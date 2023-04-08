Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

