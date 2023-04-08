Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

