Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,364 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,767,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $68,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

HAL stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

