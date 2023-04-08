Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,918 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.