Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 499,851 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,851 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.