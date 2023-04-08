Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,278 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

