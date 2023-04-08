Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 990 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 82,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,546 shares of company stock worth $8,461,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.