Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $5.35 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.