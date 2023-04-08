Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,361 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

