Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $155.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

