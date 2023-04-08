Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

