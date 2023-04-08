Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESXGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.