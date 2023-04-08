Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

