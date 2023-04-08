Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.12 on Friday. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

