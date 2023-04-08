Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.55.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.