Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,560,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 261.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $93.51 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

