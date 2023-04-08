Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRDS. SVB Leerink cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 10,037,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 637,420 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 2,163,503 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 95,172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 268,168 shares during the period.

In other Pardes Biosciences news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M purchased 773,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,773,134 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

