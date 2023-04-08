PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $473.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $541.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.71, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

