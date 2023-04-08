PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,459 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 188,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 102,697 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 48,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASX. China Renaissance lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

