PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 2,613 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

