PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 2,661 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

SAP Profile



SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

