PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

