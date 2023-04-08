PDS Planning Inc Has $197,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 33,921 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 271,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.2 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.