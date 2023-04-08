PDS Planning Inc Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 119,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM opened at $99.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

