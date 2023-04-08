PDS Planning Inc Has $261,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

