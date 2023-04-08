PDS Planning Inc Invests $222,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

