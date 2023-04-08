PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.