PDS Planning Inc Makes New $209,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Featured Articles

