PDS Planning Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

