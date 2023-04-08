PDS Planning Inc Makes New $60,000 Investment in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TKC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.