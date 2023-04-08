PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.