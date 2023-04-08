PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

