PDS Planning Inc Sells 266 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $202.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

