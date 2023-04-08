PDS Planning Inc Sells 456 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

NYSE:AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.