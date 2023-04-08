PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

