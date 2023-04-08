PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHG opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

