Pear Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pear Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pear Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research cut Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PEAR opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,242.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,460 shares of company stock valued at $84,140. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

