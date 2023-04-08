PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

