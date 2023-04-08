PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.