PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

