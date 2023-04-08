PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

