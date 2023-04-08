PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

