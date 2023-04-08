Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 150,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 77,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

