Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,851 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

