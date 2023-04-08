PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

