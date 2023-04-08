Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Purchases $101,026.58 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $12,263.44.
- On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %
Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
