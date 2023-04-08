Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Purchases $101,026.58 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $12,263.44.

On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

